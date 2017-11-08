Josh Gordon is back with the Browns: ‘I look at every day as a new opportunity’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio- Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is once again a member of the Cleveland Browns. He walked into the facility in Berea on Tuesday for the first time since September of 2016.

"I'm glad to be back.. grateful for the opportunity, more than anything," he told reporters. "I look at every day as a new opportunity," he said.

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely from the National Football League for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. In an interview with GQ Magazine that was published on Monday, Gordon admits that he was high or drunk probably every game of his career.

Gordon moved to Florida to get away from Cleveland, a situation he called a “nightmare." The move allowed him to focus and get ready to play football again. He says he is in the best shape of his life.

