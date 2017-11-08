Honoring and caring for local veterans: Chaplain serves the sometimes forgotten souls who served the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They served our nation and have the scars to show for it.

But as aging veterans cope with the effects of agent orange exposure or post traumatic stress, one thing surely helps ease their pain- a visit from Chaplain Willie.

He faithfully drives from place-to-place comforting both the sick and dying.

Chaplian Willie works three days a week for Pathways Hospice in Berea.

Photojournalist Ali Ghanbari accompanied the Chaplain as he serves the sometimes forgotten souls who served the nation in the video above.

41.366161 -81.854303