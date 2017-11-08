Front on the way will bring cold and …. snow. Here’s the forecasted totals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures have largely averaged warmer than normal since September, but it appears as though winds of change have arrived. Some of the coldest air ever seen in early November will move into New York and New England. While Ohio does not take a direct hit, we are close enough to the cold core to make our upcoming chill notable, and perhaps even record-setting.

Note the forecast low on Saturday morning (21°F). The record low temperature for Saturday morning is 21°F set in 1957.

The cold air begins to arrive in the late afternoon Thursday.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Once the sun sets and the temperatures plunge, any rain showers that accompany the front will quickly change to snow showers and flurries in the traditional snow belt where a couple of inches of snow may accumulate away from the lakeshore on Friday morning.