Fox 8 Jukebox: Geoffrey Golden

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Geoffrey Golden woke up the Fox 8 studio this morning with his inspiring gospel music. A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Geoffrey's career took off when he won the BET network's gospel singing competition 'Sunday Best'. Geoffrey's 1st CD 'Kingdom...LIVE!' hit #4 on the Billboard Gospel music charts.

Geoffrey is one of the featured artists at the upcoming event 'The Call: Rise Up Cleveland'. The event is free, but you do need to register for a ticket. Click here to register.

