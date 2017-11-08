× Former Newcomerstown officer pleads guilty to making up his own shooting

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio – A former Newcomerstown police officer has pleaded guilty to charges that he fabricated a story about being shot in the line of duty.

Bryan Eubanks, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of inducing panic, one count of making false alarms, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of forgery and one count of workers’ compensation fraud on Wednesday.

He faces the possibility of prison time, and his peace officer certification will be revoked. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Back in April, Eubanks shot himself while on duty, but told authorities that he had been pursuing two suspects in a black Geo Tracker on Johnson Hill Road in Newcomerstown, when they began shooting at his patrol car, striking him in the arm.

Police put out an alert for the suspects, at one point even releasing a photo of one of the men, only to clear that person’s name a short time later. After further investigation and speaking with witnesses, the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office found Eubank’s statements to be contradictory.

During questioning, Eubanks said he lied about the story after a failed suicide attempt. It was also discovered that he had tampered with evidence in the case and that he forged workers’ compensation documents to apply for benefits after his injury.

