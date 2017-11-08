Cleveland Clinic, CareSource sign long-term contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic announced Tuesday it now has a contract with CareSource.

In July, there were concerns CareSource could be terminating their contract, leaving a big impact on many Medicaid patients in the area.

Then in August, the Clinic and CareSource extended their contract through November with the goal of finalizing a long-term contract by December 1, 2017.

Here is the statement released on Tuesday from the Clinic and CareSource:

“We are pleased to announce that Cleveland Clinic and CareSource have signed a long-term contract solidifying that CareSource Medicaid and MyCare members can continue to have their care covered at Cleveland Clinic without any interruption. This comes following months of diligent discussions dedicated to working toward an agreement and upholding our combined commitment to provide Medicaid and MyCare patients with access to the highest level of healthcare. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our patients/members together.”

**Read more**