Carbon monoxide poisoning deaths being investigated at Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in their Mansfield home. Carbon monoxide poisoning is believed to be to blame.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, a deputy was dispatched to the home on Touby Road Wednesday morning to check on two people.

The caller, along with a detective from the Wooster Police Department, were concerned because neither the man nor the woman showed up for work. The deputy was told there was a new coal burner installed and they were worried about that malfunctioning and causing high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said Megan Keller, 34, and Cody Keller, 29, were both found deceased in the home. A dog was also found dead.

Megan worked for the city of Wooster as a supervisor. The Wooster Police Department posted a photo of Megan on their Facebook page, and said:

“The Wooster Police Department has suffered a great loss today. Our Administrative Supervisor Megan Keller passed unexpectedly. Please keep her family & friends in your prayers. Megan unofficially ran this department and her loss will run deep both personally as well as professionally.”

According to the report, there was a “rotten egg odor.” The fire department was called due to the potential for carbon monoxide. When authorities went inside the home, the carbon monoxide detector started to alarm that levels were too high. According to the Washington Fire Department, the levels were 4000.

