An inside look at ‘massive and sophisticated’ Geauga County marijuana grow house

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH – It is being called one of the largest indoor marijuana grow operations discovered in Northeast Ohio.

Just one day after the seizure of hundreds of marijuana plants, we are getting an inside look at the multi-million dollar operation.

1,200 full-grown marijuana plants, several high-powered rifles, handguns and cold hard cash were all seized from inside the warehouse, located on 37-acres of land on a very rural section of Ledge Road in Thompson Township.

Assistant Special Agent at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Cleveland District office Keith Martin said, "Chances are that marijuana would’ve hit the streets of northeast Ohio. And it was a lot of marijuana."

In photos and video of evidence released to FOX 8, agents can be seen handling the plants, which are almost the same in height as them and reportedly worth about 5-million dollars

Agents from Cleveland’s drug enforcement administration along with the Geauga County sheriff executeda search warrant at the property Tuesday morning.

An additional 380 plants were also seized in Ashtabula County.

Martin said, "For people to drive by it, they may not even know. They just think it was a normal warehouse housing farming equipment or anything else."

FOX 8 is not releasing the name of the owner of the property, since no one has been charged in connection to the grow house.

But we do know the land was purchased in May of 2016.

Three people, two men and one woman, have been detained and arrests are likely imminent.

