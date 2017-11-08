× Adorable and talented! Watch Fiona the hippo’s amazing gymnast skills during playtime

CINCINNATI-She has captured the hearts of people around the world and now Fiona the hippo is showing off her gymnast skills.

She was captured on video hitching a ride then doing an impressive dismount.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook page, hippos can hold their breath for up to 5 minutes before pushing off the bottom to come up for air. Resurfacing for air is so instinctual that a hippo sleeping underwater will rise and breathe without waking up.

Fiona has become an internet sensation since her birth 8 months ago.

Travelers from as far away as Australia, Germany, Brazil and Japan are visiting Cincinnati, Ohio, where a baby hippo named Fiona has become an Internet sensation.

Fiona was due in March, but arrived six weeks early, weighing in at just 29 pounds. While that would be a huge weight for a newborn human infant, it’s record-breaking small for hippos. She was so small she could barely walk, and she was unable to stand long enough to nurse from her mother.

Several zoo staff were immediately pressed into service to care for the baby animal, forming a round-the-clock care team they began to call “Team Fiona.”

