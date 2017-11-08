2 Cleveland officers injured after aggravated robbery; 2 suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Two Cleveland police officers were hurt during a police pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in several aggravated robberies.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near East 146th Street and Kinsman Road.

Cleveland police say officers began pursuing a minivan that was wanted in aggravated robberies over the last several days in both Cleveland and Shaker Heights.

After about 30 min, the van stopped at East 123rd Street and Buckeye Road, where up to five suspects ran from the vehicle. Two suspects were taken into custody, but a third suspect got back into the minivan and started to drive away, dragging one of the officers and injuring another.

Cleveland EMS confirmed that both the officer who was dragged, and another officer who responded to the call, were taken to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police later located the abandoned minivan in the backyard of a home on East 127th Street.

The investigation continues.

