× You decide 2017: Who will be the mayor of Cleveland for the next 4 years?

CLEVELAND, Ohio–Who will be mayor of Cleveland for the next four years?

Voters are going to the polls to choose between incumbent, Mayor Frank Jackson; or challenger, Councilman Zack Reed.

Mayor Jackson said, under his leadership, Cleveland has gone from the mistake on the lake to a city on the rise — with Cleveland landing the RNC, widespread improvements and investments downtown, and the West Shoreway.

He’s running again to see all of their hard work and plans completed.

Councilman Reed is confident he will be elected Cleveland’s next mayor, believing residents want a change.

Reed promises to beef up the police department and make communities safer, if elected.

He also promises to put more money into Cleveland neighborhoods.

Councilman Reed knows he is in an uphill battle, but the east side councilman believes if he can win support from west siders, he has a sure road to victory.

*Click here for more on the Cleveland mayor race*

41.499320 -81.694361