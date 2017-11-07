× Winterfest 2017: Downtown Cleveland announces plans to ring in the holiday season

CLEVELAND – The holiday season will be officially welcomed to downtown Cleveland on Saturday, November 25 when Winterfest will be held at Public Square beginning at 1 p.m.

Some of the highlights of the day include free horse-drawn carriage rides (until 4 p.m.), free ice skating at the Public Square rink, a kids’ village, live music, food truck and a pop-up shop inside Tower City.

The evening ends with the 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony and the arrival of the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus. The lighting will be accompanied with fireworks and a concert by AC Jones.

For more details on Winterfest, or to sign up to volunteer to help decorate, click here.