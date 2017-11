Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As of early-morning Tuesday, we have NINE confirmed tornado touchdowns in the area, along with many reports of straight-line wind damage from Sunday’s storms.

No severe weather for us for the next several days, thankfully!

Here's a look at our hour-by-hour forecast:

We’re back to chillier conditions much of this week with highs in the 40s and overnight lows at/near freezing or below. There could even be a few snowflakes around! Here’s a look at the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.