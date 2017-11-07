× Tri-C bond issue passes, money to go toward updates on buildings

CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga Community College had a .5-mill bond issue on the ballot Tuesday, and the voters overwhelmingly approved it, 68% to 32%.

The college’s board asked for the levy for “the repair, improvement and construction of facilities vital for college completion and workforce education.”

According to the trustees, the money from the levy would fix wear and tear on buildings, update rapidly changing technology and create new instructional spaces.

Collection of the money would begin in 2018 and run 25 years. The request asks Cuyahoga County property owners for an additional investment of less than $1.50 per month on a $100,000 home. The issue is expected to generate $227 million for investment across all Tri-C campuses.

