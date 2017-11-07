Thanksgiving Leftovers? Try This Recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

https://www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com/

1 sweet potato, cubed

1 cup Brussels sprouts, halved

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup cooked turkey (optional)

12 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 cup feta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss the cubed sweet potato chunks and Brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet and put in oven. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, in a large skillet add remaining olive oil, onion and mushrooms. Cook until onions are translucent. Spray a small casserole dish with nonstick spray or grease with butter or oil. Transfer onions and mushrooms to dish. Top with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and turkey if you are using it. In a medium bowl crack the eggs and scramble them with a whisk. Add salt and garlic powder and mix well. Pour eggs over vegetables. Top with feta cheese. Bake in the oven about 30 minutes or until eggs are set.