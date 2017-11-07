Over 17,000 still without power after Sunday storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- More than 17,000 customers are still without power around NE Ohio due to Sunday's severe storms.

**Click here for the FirstEnergy Outage Map**

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the county with the most outages was Summit County with around 9,600.

In Richland County, 940 were without power, along with 1,500 in Geauga County, 850 in Huron County, 2200 in Cuyahoga County and 555 in Ashtabula County.

Power for some may not be restored until tomorrow.

