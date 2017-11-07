Missing: Albert James Mallard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Albert James Mallard, 60, was last seen Oct. 16.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He is a city of Cleveland employee and was last seen wearing his green city uniform in the area of Wade Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Durbin with Cleveland Police at 216-623-5518.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**