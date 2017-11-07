× Michigan bill lets teachers carry concealed guns in schools

LANSING, Mich.— Republican lawmakers are renewing their attempt to let gun owners carry their weapons inside Michigan schools, day care centers and other gun-free zones.

Fast-tracked legislation up for a vote in a Senate committee Tuesday would allow concealed pistol license holders with extra training to carry in nine areas that are currently off limits. The full Republican-led Senate plans to vote Wednesday on the bill that is opposed by gun-control advocates and others.

The legislative action will come days after a gunman killed 26 people at a Texas church.

The bill is expected to be changed to close a legal loophole that currently lets CPL holders openly carry in gun-free zones.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar legislation in 2012 in the aftermath of the massacre at a school in Connecticut.