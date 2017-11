Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are only 15 years old, but they will vote for the next President of the United States.

Are we informing our children about some of the most debated topics in our country like gun control, NFL protests, and North Korea?

What do they think about the future of the country and our world?

FOX 8's Todd Meany begins a 3-year-long project to discuss these issues with the voting class of 2020.

Watch his video, above.