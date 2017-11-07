Huge marijuana bust in Geauga County involves over 1,000 plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMPSON TWP., Ohio -- The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Geauga County Sheriff's Office are investigating a huge marijuana grow in Thompson Township.

The bust began Tuesday morning at a warehouse on Ledge Road.

Keith Martin, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the DEA, told FOX 8 News the "sophisticated marijuana grow" involved over 1,000 plants. It's the largest he has seen in the area.

The plants, along with several weapons, were seized.

Three people were arrested.

An investigation continues.