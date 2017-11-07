Lists of voters’ names, addresses, party affiliation posted at Ohio polling sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As voters headed to the polls Tuesday at St. Mel Hall in Cleveland, they were greeted with lists of people's names posted on the wall.

"I am surprised. I know the information is public but someone can find out instantly if you voted or not," said Mike Corte, of Cleveland.

Corte was shocked to find personal information posted publicly on Election Day.

"One's name, address, political affiliation, all that information should be private," said Corte.

Other people were able to locate the names of their neighbors, along with their home address.

"This sort of creeps me out a little. I don't think it should be left up here for people to view who is who and what is what," said Craig, voter.

While you may not have noticed this before, this is nothing new.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, it is state-mandated to post the names of voters at the polling location.

The board says that state law requires each polling place to post an updated list of voters at 11 am. and 4 p.m. on election day.

They also say that electronic poll books are being used to check-in during the November election.​