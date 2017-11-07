Latest storm update: NWS confirms 16 tornadoes in Ohio, PA, Indiana Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the most recent information from the National Weather Service, there were a total of 16 confirmed tornadoes Sunday in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

The storms moved through Ohio Sunday afternoon and evening.

Of the 16 tornadoes, nine touched down in our viewing area. The following in information is as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:

See the full list below:

Fox 8's Scott Sabol says that despite damage, the NWS has not confirmed a tornado in the North Royalton/Twinsburg area.

The NWS will continue to survey damage, and information may change along the way.

