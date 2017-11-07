Fox Recipe Box: ‘Bubba’s-Q’ Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Brittani Baker loves to cook! She is always dreaming up new recipes which comes in handy at her family's restaurant 'Bubba's-Q' in Avon.
Brittani is already thinking about holiday recipes and she shared her family recipe for Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.
Brittani also showed us a brand new dish that Bubba's-Q is offers, ' Stuffed Boneless Ribs'. Click here to learn more about Bubba-Q's holiday menu.
Bubba’s-Q Southern Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe
6 Sweet Potatoes peeled
1/4 cup of packed brown sugar
1/4 cup of butter or margarine
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 package mini marshmallows
2 pinches of all spice
1 teaspoon Grammaw Knows Everything (all purpose seasoning)
lemon zest
1.) Peel and boil sweet potatoes in water until tender
2.) In a large bowl mash potatoes until smooth
3.) Mix all ingredients into sweet potatoes until smooth
4.) Spread the sweet potato mixture into a casserole pan
5.) Top with marshmallows and Bake at 350 degrees F until warm and golden brown