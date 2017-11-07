Fox Recipe Box: ‘Bubba’s-Q’ Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Brittani Baker loves to cook! She is always dreaming up new recipes which comes in handy at her family's restaurant 'Bubba's-Q' in Avon.

Brittani is already thinking about holiday recipes and she shared her family recipe for Southern Sweet Potato Casserole with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Brittani also showed us a brand new dish that Bubba's-Q is offers, ' Stuffed Boneless Ribs'. Click here to learn more about Bubba-Q's holiday menu.

Bubba’s-Q Southern Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

6 Sweet Potatoes peeled

1/4 cup of packed brown sugar

1/4 cup of butter or margarine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 package mini marshmallows

2 pinches of all spice

1 teaspoon Grammaw Knows Everything (all purpose seasoning)

lemon zest

1.) Peel and boil sweet potatoes in water until tender

2.) In a large bowl mash potatoes until smooth

3.) Mix all ingredients into sweet potatoes until smooth

4.) Spread the sweet potato mixture into a casserole pan

5.) Top with marshmallows and Bake at 350 degrees F until warm and golden brown