Cleveland police officer dragged by car that was stolen in robbery

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer was dragged by a car that was taken in an aggravated robbery on Tuesday night, according to Police Union President Steve Loomis.

It happened on Buckeye Road and 123rd. The officer was taken to University Hospitals and is expected to be okay, Loomis told FOX 8’s Kevin Freeman.

One suspect is in custody; two others are still on the loose.

