Akron man arrested after police find explosives in his vehicle

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been arrested for allegedly tranporting explosive materials.

According to the Cleveland office of the FBI, Elijah Blankenship faces federal charges in the case.

On Aug. 16, Akron police were speaking with Blankenship, and it was determined that he had a folding knife in his waistband. When a K-9 officer approached the scene, he alerted to Blankenship’s vehicle. A suspected pipe bomb and pyrotechnic aerial shell were found inside, and contained metal screws, nuts and bolts, along with unknown powder.

He was charged Tuesday with possession of an explosive device without a license.

“Our officers did a great job being vigilant and proactive in stopping Elijah Blankenship. We are and will continue to work with our federal partners to bring this case to justice,” said Chief Kenneth Ball, Akron Police Department.