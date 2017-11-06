Watch: DroneFox gives unique perspective on severe storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The storms that ripped through northeast Ohio on Sunday did some of the most extensive damage we have seen in years.

Five of the storms have been confirmed as tornadoes, others have been classified as straight lines winds and macrobursts.

DRONEFOX captured the aftermath of Sunday's severe storms in Twinsburg - one of the hardest hit areas - as well as Strongsville.

Here is the Strongsville footage: (you can watch the Twinsburg footage in the video player above)

