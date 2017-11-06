‘Very lucky we weren’t hurt’: Man’s home ‘trashed,’ one of dozens damaged by storms in Ashtabula County

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — Close to two dozen homes in this small township in Ashtabula County were severely damaged by Sunday’s storms.

“My kitchen, dining room, and laundry room are trashed,” said John Sisley, of Williamsfield. “The storm blew right through my house.”

He said his son’s home across the street also was damaged along with about 18 other houses.

“The trees are all twisted and part of a roof is in one tree,” Sisley said.

Ashtabula EMA Director Mike Fitchet says he and his team are in the area assessing the damage.

He said officials with the Red Cross and National Weather Service are also expected in the area as well.

So far no injuries have been reported.

“We are very lucky we weren’t hurt,” Sisley said.

