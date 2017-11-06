Terry Francona AL manager of the year finalist, Corey Kluber AL Cy Young finalist, Jose Ramirez AL MVP finalist!

NEW YORK – The finalists for the four Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards — MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year — for each league have been announced and the Cleveland Indians are well-represented.

Tribe manager Terry Francona is a finalist for American League manager of the year, along with Paul Molitor and AJ Hinch.

For the third time in his five seasons with us, Terry Francona is an AL Manager of the Year finalist! pic.twitter.com/chyKHthvT7 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 6, 2017

Your 2017 AL BBWAA Manager of the Year finalists: Terry Francona@ajhinch

Paul Molitor pic.twitter.com/FsZyYiIdG4 — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2017

And Tribe ace Corey Kluber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.

For the third time in the last four years, Corey Kluber is an AL Cy Young finalist! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/5OSkEKrxuL — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 6, 2017

In the National League, manager of the year nominees are:

Your 2017 NL BBWAA Manager of the Year finalists: Bud Black

Torey Lovullo

Dave Roberts pic.twitter.com/OY7oAuhM5k — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2017

And Jose Ramirez is a finalist for MVP!

He led baseball in doubles.

He tied for the most extra-base hits in baseball. And he's a first-time MVP finalist! Congrats, @MrLapara! pic.twitter.com/xOScuShrSU — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 6, 2017

Rookie of the Year nominees are:

The 2017 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award finalists! @officialBBWAA pic.twitter.com/Zx1DSONH4o — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2017