Terry Francona AL manager of the year finalist, Corey Kluber AL Cy Young finalist, Jose Ramirez AL MVP finalist!

Posted 6:20 pm, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22PM, November 6, 2017

NEW YORK – The finalists for the four Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards — MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year — for each league have been announced and the Cleveland Indians are well-represented.

Tribe manager Terry Francona is a finalist for  American League manager of the year, along with  Paul Molitor and AJ Hinch.

And Tribe ace Corey Kluber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.

In the National League, manager of the year nominees are:

And Jose Ramirez is a finalist for MVP!

Rookie of the Year nominees are:

 