OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Erie County on Sunday.

The tornado, with winds of about 100 mph, touched down in Oxford Township, which is south of Sandusky.

There was damage in several parts of the county including trees down on homes.

**Continuing coverage of storm damage**

Several tornado warnings were issued across Northeast Ohio, Sunday night, including in Erie County and Cuyahoga County.