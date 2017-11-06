Thousands still without power one day after storms rip through NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio - Widespread road closures are still in effect and over 23,000 people are still without power, over half of them in Summit County, more than 24-hours after violent storms swept across NE Ohio.

The highest concentration of outages are in Twinsburg, where a powerful microburst brought down massive trees tangled in countless power lines.

About half a dozen transmission poles were destroyed as well as a 30,000 volt feeder line.

Repairing the damage is an “incredible” undertaking says Mark Durbin with First Energy.

He says all of the debris must first be removed, and then the damaged poles, before new poles and wires can be installed, re-energized and checked.

“Based on the damage we’re seeing it could be a little bit before the power gets on,” said Durbin. “Our guys are doing the best they possibly can.”

Right now they’re hoping to have most of the power restored by Wednesday.

Until then Mayor Ted Yates is asking residents to be cautious especially when driving at night.

“So many streets are closed,” said Yates. “And we have a lot of traffic signals down...so it’s really challenging.”

It can take an hour just to travel 2 miles right now.

Fortunately, several city buildings were spared and have electricity.

The mayor held a movie night for families at the Twinsburg Fitness Center, while the Red Cross brought cots, blankets and warm food to the nearby Community Center.

“It’s just mind-boggling, it’s unbelievable what’s going on,” said Derek Schroeder, the Parks & Recreation Director who was manning the center.

City leaders say they’ll keep the shelters open for as long as necessary and they’re asking everyone to be patient and cautious during these trying times.

