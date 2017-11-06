Straight line winds caused damage in Lorain County, exceeded 90 MPH at times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGRANGE, Ohio -- Damage associated with storms that blew through Lorain County Sunday were the result of downbursts, or straight line winds, which at times exceeded 90 miles per hour.

That's according to a release issued by the Lorain County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

According to the release, the winds caused tree and electrical pole damage across the county. But the major brunt of the wind damage occurred in Columbia Township, Eaton Township, Grafton and Grafton Township along with LaGrange and LaGrange townships.

Some structural damage also occurred. Street and basement flooding was reported in many areas.

The storms damaged more than trees and power lines Sunday in LaGrange -- it nearly destroyed the livelihood of three business owners.

The roofs of all three business were partially destroyed with shingles laying along State Route 303. Siding from Trendsetters Hair Studio and Day Spa was ripped off the building and landed in power lines where they continued to dangle in the air.

"I pulled up and realized his roof is gone, the ice cream parlor's roof is gone my back wall looks like it's going to fall out," said a tearful Michelle Maze, owner of Trendsetters Sunday night. "I'm hoping really bad that it doesn't collapse."

Maze says the gaping hole in the wall was repaired early Monday with the help of people across the area.

Across Lorain County several thousand were without power Sunday. Just before noon Monday nearly all the power was restored in LaGrange.

At LaGrange Hardware and Rentals the roof was also badly damaged but thanks to the help of a local business, West Roofing Systems Inc., working non-stop since just after the storms hit the hardware store is open again with the help of a generator.

Crews are scattered across the area including at the high school where shingles were ripped off by the powerful storm.

