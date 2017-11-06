Several pets perish in Northfield Village fire; home ‘not livable’ after blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Please note: There is no audio in the raw video from SkyFOX, above this story**

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio -- Several family pets died after flames erupted inside a Northfield Village home Monday afternoon.

According to the Northfield Village Fire Department, it happened at around 4 p.m. on Heights Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the home.

Video from SkyFOX captured the large blaze, which caused so much damage, that investigators said it was "not livable" at this time.

Firefighters from Macedonia, Oakwood, Twinsburg, Valley fire departments responded to help Northfield Village crews put out the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said. Several family pets, however, were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.