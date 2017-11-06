Polling location changes in Geauga, Portage counties due to power outages from Sunday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are polling location changes for Tuesday's general election due to power outages from the storms that ripped through Northeast Ohio Sunday night.

Here are the changes in Portage County:

Voters from Aurora City 2-A, 2-B, 4-A and 4-B originally scheduled to vote at Christ Community Chapel will vote at Harmon Middle School in the cafeteria located at 130 Aurora Hudson Road.

Voters from Aurora City 5-A and 6-B originally scheduled to vote at The Walker Building will vote at The Bertram Inn in the Garfield Room located at 600 North Aurora Road.

Voters wishing to confirm their polling location information may do so online at www.co.portage.oh.us/election or at www.voterfind.com/portageoh/vtrlookup.aspx or by calling the Board of Elections during regular office hours at (330) 297-3511.

Here are the changes in Geauga County:

Power has been restored to the Kenston High School Auxiliary Gym, so Bainbridge Precincts C, E and H will vote at Kenston High School Auxiliary Gym, not at Timmons. Parkman Township Precincts A and B, which formerly voted at Parkman Community House, will now vote at the Parkman Fire Department, 16299 Main Market Road, Parkman 44080 for this election only.

Troy Township Precincts A and B, which formerly voted at Troy Community Bldg., will now vote at the Troy Fire Department, 14019 Nash Road, Burton 44021 for this election only.

All of the other polling locations in Bainbridge Township have power and will remain in the same locations.

