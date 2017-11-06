Over 42K outages after Sunday storms; power for some may not be restored for days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- Over 42,000 people in our coverage area are without power this morning after Sunday's severe storms, and some customers could be without for days.

You can click here to see a map and full list of outages on the FirstEnergy website.

According to FirstEnergy as of 6:15 a.m., there were over 15,800 without power in Summit County, 9,800 without power in Cuyahoga County, over 5,800 in Geauga County and over 6,400 in Medina County.

According to the FirstEnergy outage map, thousands could be without power until Wednesday. It's the same case for thousands in Geauga County and Cuyahoga County.

Several schools were closed and delayed Monday morning due to the storms, outages and downed power lines and trees.

