Officials say Geauga County has ‘utter devastation’ after severe storms

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Geauga County Sheriff's Office says the county will have "utter devastation" after Sunday's storms.

Right now, county officials say the area was affected by "micro storms" or micro bursts," but the National Weather Service is coming in later Monday to determine if there were any tornado touchdowns.

There are multiple road closures and power outages in Geauga County, and officials are asking the public to be patient. Residents are asked to call the sheriff's office with any medical issues.

Officials also say they are having an issue with people moving road closure cones, and emphasize not to do so.

There were thousands without power Monday morning, and it will not be restored for some until at least Wednesday.

You can click here to see a map and full list of outages on the FirstEnergy website.

