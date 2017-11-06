Large tree pummels home in Macedonia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio -- Few communities in Northeast Ohio were spared Mother Nature’s wrath. People who live in Macedonia are also cleaning up, while at least one family is thankful they survived.

I guess I'm just glad that I didn't have the worst damage I could've had," said resident Jeffrey Smith.

When Smith looks next door, he considers himself lucky. A huge tree sliced through his neighbor's home on Ledge Acres Drive in Macedonia when strong winds blew through Summit County Sunday evening.

"I got home and I saw there's some branches down in the front yard, but nothing big, it wasn't until a couple hours later that I walked outside and looked around that I saw the back of the house,” Smith said.

His home was damaged, too. The winds also toppled a large tree in his backyard. It damaged his gutters and part of his roof.

"Inside there's some drywall that was cracked, but that's about it. There's a couple of holes where a branch went through the vinyl siding and there's a hole inside the house, one or two of those in the wall as well,” said Smith.

The buzz of chainsaws could be heard throughout the city, as crews cleaned up toppled trees.

"It was quite scary. Very loud ... loud winds, and we heard the crack of trees, so we knew that trees came down, couldn't see anything because it was pitch black outside," said Marja Richens.

"The electricity went out and then, 'boom, boom, boom,' the trees fell on the roof and that was it," said Barbara Watson.

Crews worked to cut down trees, at the same time electric crews were working to restore power.

Barbara Watson says at least five trees fell down in her yard, one barely hitting her house.

"We have the gutters down, we have the trim down over here, but the tree fell across the roof of the house and luckily enough it didn't make any holes in the roof, just lost a shingle," Watson said.

Continued coverage, here.