Indians extend qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians on Monday extended a 2018 qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, under the new qualifying offer rules, has until November 16 to accept or reject the offer.

The Tribe also activated right-handed pitchers Cody Anderson and Dylan Baker from the 60-day disabled list and declined the 2018 club option of left-handed pitcher Boone Logan.

According to the Tribe, their 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.

