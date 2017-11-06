Indians extend qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians throws out Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals at first base during the third inning at Progressive Field on September 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians on Monday extended a 2018 qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, under the new qualifying offer rules, has until November 16 to accept or reject the offer.

The Tribe also activated right-handed pitchers Cody Anderson and Dylan Baker from the 60-day disabled list and declined the 2018 club option of left-handed pitcher Boone Logan.

According to the Tribe, their 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.

