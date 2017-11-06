× I-Team: Man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting three women at Cleveland RTA rapid stop

CLEVELAND — The FOX I-Team has learned a man is sitting in the Cleveland jail suspected of robbing and sexually assaulting three women at an RTA rapid stop.

It happened just after midnight Saturday at the rapid stop near East 116 and Shaker Blvd.

The victims flagged down Cleveland police officers, and they arrested the suspect, a 33-year-old man, hiding in some bushes. Police discovered his gun was a pellet/BB gun.

The victims said the attack happened on the rapid stop platform.