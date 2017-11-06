I TEAM: body camera video in case against officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is giving you the first look at police body camera video at the heart of a case that now has a Cleveland Police supervisor facing charges.

Sgt. Christopher Graham has been charged with assault and unlawful restraint.

It all relates to a recent incident on Cleveland’s west side.

The video shows police telling a woman to stay away from a patrol car where a man had been detained. Officers then approach the woman to arrest her. She appears to try to resist and knee the main arresting officer in the groin. The woman then ends up on the ground aggressively handcuffed.

The woman initially faced charges. But those charges have been dropped, and internal investigators have since determined Sgt. Graham went too far.

He is pleading not guilty. Another court hearing has been set for later this month.

The City released the video, but with faces of officers blurred. That is how all Cleveland Police body camera video has been released.