Fox Recipe Box: Grandma’s Cornbread Dressing

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Grandma's Cornbread Dressing is a recipe passed down through the generations in many families. Alicia Jones is an engineer at Fox 8 and her family is no exception. Alicia showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make her cherished recipe - a recipe that is very popular during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Grandma's Cornbread Dressing
1 box Jiffy Cornbread (follow directions on box)
1 24 oz Corn Meal
- 1 cup flour
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 quart buttermilk
Back both together, let cool, then break up into very fine consistency in a large bowl
4-5 stalks celery, chopped
1 medium onion chopped
1/2 large bell pepper chopped
Saute with water till tender
Combine cornbread, celery, onion, bell pepper in large bowl
Add sprinkle of sage
Salt & pepper to taste
Poultry seasoning to taste
2-3 boxes of chicken broth
Mix everything well, may have to use your hands, make sure no lumps
Bake at 350* till top is browned, you still want inside moist, don't dry it out
Enjoy!