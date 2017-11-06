Fox Recipe Box: Grandma’s Cornbread Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Grandma's Cornbread Dressing is a recipe passed down through the generations in many families. Alicia Jones is an engineer at Fox 8 and her family is no exception. Alicia showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make her cherished recipe - a recipe that is very popular during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Grandma's Cornbread Dressing

1 box Jiffy Cornbread (follow directions on box)

1 24 oz Corn Meal

- 1 cup flour

- 3 eggs

- 1/2 quart buttermilk

Back both together, let cool, then break up into very fine consistency in a large bowl

4-5 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium onion chopped

1/2 large bell pepper chopped

Saute with water till tender

Combine cornbread, celery, onion, bell pepper in large bowl

Add sprinkle of sage

Salt & pepper to taste

Poultry seasoning to taste

2-3 boxes of chicken broth

Mix everything well, may have to use your hands, make sure no lumps

Bake at 350* till top is browned, you still want inside moist, don't dry it out

Enjoy!