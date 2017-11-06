Five tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says, so far, five tornadoes have been confirmed from Sunday's storms.
Here is a look at those five locations, according to NWS:
Ashland County in Hayesville. The maximum intensity is not yet known.
Crawford County near Galion. Maximum intensity: EF1 (86-110mph).
Erie County in Bloomingville, an EF1.
Sandusky County in Castalia, an EF1.
And, just outside of Ohio, a tornado was also confirmed in Erie, Pennsylvania. It's believed to have been an EF1.
