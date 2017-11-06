Five tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says, so far, five tornadoes have been confirmed from Sunday's storms.

Here is a look at those five locations, according to NWS:

Ashland County in Hayesville. The maximum intensity is not yet known.

Crawford County near Galion. Maximum intensity: EF1 (86-110mph).

Erie County in Bloomingville, an EF1.

Sandusky County in Castalia, an EF1.

And, just outside of Ohio, a tornado was also confirmed in Erie, Pennsylvania. It's believed to have been an EF1.

Tornado confirmed in Ashland County Ohio (Nov 5th) 1 N Hayesville. Max intensity unknown pending survey information. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Crawford County Ohio (Nov 5th) near Galion. Max intensity EF1 (86mph-110mph) — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Erie County Ohio 1 ESE Bloomingville (Nov 5th) Max intensity EF1 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/WUoZbakHdk — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed in Sandusky County OH 4 WSW Castalia. EF1 intensity with max winds 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/OfTHWcqtJ8 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Tornado confirmed 4 SW of Erie PA. Max strength EF1 (86-110 mph) — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017

Five tornadoes confirmed so far in the NWS Cleveland area from Sunday. More tracks possible as teams continue to survey. #ohwx #pawx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 6, 2017