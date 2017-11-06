Colorado school installs surveillance cameras in high school bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO -- The installation of cameras in bathrooms at a school in Colorado is causing some controversy.

KDVR reports that Windsor Charter Academy says it installed the cameras to protect students and secure the building.

They're only using them in the high school bathrooms where all the stalls are from floor to ceiling.

But parents say it violates the privacy of students, especially when they're changing in the bathrooms for after-school activities.

The school says only administration and technology staff have access to the footage, and it will only be accessed if there is a need.

