An ounce of prevention: important tips to keep you from becoming a victim while driving

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Motorists face countless obstacles and challenges on the road, but most are oblivious to the other risks involved with driving in certain locations and at specific times of day.

“People are not aware of the real crime that goes on all around here,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. David Francway. “The average person who is victimized...it’s usually because they weren’t paying attention.”

Gas stations, shopping plazas, rest stops, traveling the interstates between and even stopping at red lights can be potentially very dangerous.

However, many of the assaults, fatal accidents, carjackings and kidnappings can also be prevented; if you know what to do.

“An ounce of prevention’s worth a pound of cure,” said Sgt. Robert Bartos, Cleveland Police.

See Suzanne Stratford's tips for keeping safe behind the wheel in the video box, above.