30,000-volt power line down: ‘Can kill you just by being near it’

REMINDERVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Reminderville and City of Twinsburg are warning people living in the area to avoid a downed power line on Liberty Road.

The road is closed between Glenwood & Post Roads.

In a Facebook post, Reminderville police said detours have been posted with signs through the Willowbrook Development.

Power crews are on the scene and working on the issue.

The City of Twinsburg posted on Facebook that the 30,000-volt line has the ability to arc 60 feet and “can kill you just by being near it.” They are urging everyone to avoid the area.

A dispatcher in Twinsburg told Fox 8 that some people in the area are being told to stay in their homes to keep them safe.

