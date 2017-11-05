× Thousands without power in northeast Ohio after severe storms roll through area

CLEVELAND – The storms that rolled through northeast Ohio Sunday have left thousands of residents in northeast Ohio in the dark.

FirstEnergy is reporting around 17-thousand without power. Broadview Heights, North Royalton, Solon and Strongsville were particularly hard hit.

Summit County has over 16-thousand in the dark, over 6-thousand of them are in Twinsburg.

Medina is reported over 12-thousand people without power.

Lorain has nearly 7-thousand customers in the dark.

In Geauga County, 2600 customers are without power. Auburn and Bainbridge Township were hard hit there.

You can click here to see a list of outages on the FirstEnergy website.