Showers, strong storms possible today

A strong cold front will arrive late today. This is the one to watch. We are under a SLIGHT risk for severe storms.

A flash flood watch will go into effect this afternoon for a large part of Northeast Ohio and last through Monday morning.

Stay tuned! Before the front gets here, it’ll be warmer and windy. Expect highs to top around 70!

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast into the afternoon:

We’re back to chilly much of the week ahead: highs in the 40s and overnight lows at freezing or below. There could even be a few flurries around.