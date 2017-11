Seized fentanyl enough to kill everyone in Columbus, prosecutor says

A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Authorities say the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot where 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in the trunk of a car.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says a fatal dose of fentanyl is just 2 or 3 milligrams. The population of Columbus is about 860,000 people.