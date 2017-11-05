Tornado watch for portion of NE Ohio until 7 p.m.

November storms: tornado watch, flood warning, flash flood watches in effect

CLEVELAND – Portions of our viewing area are under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

There is a flood warning for Sandusky County until 9:15 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of Northeast Ohio including Cuyahoga County until 7 p.m. tonight:

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALLEN                ASHLAND             AUGLAIZE
BUTLER               CHAMPAIGN           CLARK
CRAWFORD             CUYAHOGA            DARKE
DELAWARE             ERIE                GREENE
HAMILTON             HANCOCK             HARDIN
HOLMES               HURON               KNOX
LOGAN                LORAIN              LUCAS
MADISON              MARION              MEDINA
MERCER               MIAMI               MONTGOMERY
MORROW               OTTAWA              PREBLE
PUTNAM               RICHLAND            SANDUSKY
SENECA               SHELBY              UNION
VAN WERT             WARREN              WAYNE
WOOD                 WYANDOT

A flash flood watch will go into effect this afternoon for a large part of Northeast Ohio and last through Monday at noon.

