November storms: tornado watch, flood warning, flash flood watches in effect

CLEVELAND – Portions of our viewing area are under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

There is a flood warning for Sandusky County until 9:15 p.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for a portion of Northeast Ohio including Cuyahoga County until 7 p.m. tonight:

OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALLEN ASHLAND AUGLAIZE BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CRAWFORD CUYAHOGA DARKE DELAWARE ERIE GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HOLMES HURON KNOX LOGAN LORAIN LUCAS MADISON MARION MEDINA MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORROW OTTAWA PREBLE PUTNAM RICHLAND SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WARREN WAYNE WOOD WYANDOT

A flash flood watch will go into effect this afternoon for a large part of Northeast Ohio and last through Monday at noon.

