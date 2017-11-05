Military dad surprises son at teen’s last high school football home game

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — A high school football player in Texas got a heartwarming surprise during his last home game.

Jayce Melton’s father, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Danny Melton, has been deployed overseas for three years. That’s where Jayce thought his dad was Friday night.

“He thinks I’m still overseas in Italy. I’m just going to give him a huge hug and tell him how proud I am of him,” Melton told WFAA.

When the announcer at the game told Jayce to look behind him, there was his dad walking toward him. Jayce ran to him and the two shared a huge hug, before standing side by side for the national anthem.

Dad isn’t the only one who is proud; Jayce said he’s very proud of his dad for what he does for our country.

**Watch the video, below**