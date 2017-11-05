Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one-car crash.

At 1:16 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Jefferson Road near Howard Road.

A 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling northbound on Jefferson Road. The car went left of center and traveled off the road, struck a mailbox, tree, fence post, and then another tree.

The 22-year-old driver from Painesville was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His 21-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says alcohol appears to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.